Zoo staff euthanize Titus the bull bison

Garden City Telegram

Lee Richardson Zoo euthanized Titus, the bull bison, on Wednesday. Oral cancer had been diagnosed in June and he had been receiving supportive care since that time.

Titus came to the zoo from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism in 2003. He was 18 years old.

“Although staff and zoo guests are sad to see him go, his quality of life had declined to a point due to the progression of the cancer, that it was the only responsible option we had. We will always have our memories of him” LRZ Director Kristi Newland said.

American bison are a native of North America and are known to roam in herds of 200 to 2,000 individuals. They were hunted to near extinction in the 1800s but have been making a comeback in recent years with the help of zoos, sanctuaries, and parks that are home to bison herds. There are currently over 11,000 bison in the wild population.

The zoo staff is working to bring another male bison to the zoo later in the year. Until that time, the female bison and elk can be viewed in the exhibit on the south side of the zoo.