Wheatland Electric to host food drive

Garden City Telegram

Wheatland Electric will be hosting its annual Cram the Van food drive at the Holcomb Longhorn Festival on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

“Yes, WE Can!” is the motto this year, and will happen from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Holcomb High School football field. Donations of cash and can donations for Horns for Hope, a food pantry housed inside the local high school.

In exchange for a donation, individuals can pick up a meal - a choice of a hamburger or hot dog, chips and a cookie.

During the week of Sept. 13-17, students in USD 363 schools will also be collecting canned goods and other non-perishable food items for a friendly school competition. The school with the most weight in donations (per student) will win $500.

Food donations made during the Longhorn Festival can be counted toward the local school competition, if a donor so chooses.

If unable to attend the festival, donations will also be accepted during the months of September and October at all of Wheatland’s local offices. For a full list, visit https://www.weci.net/our-offices.

Monetary donations can also be made online at https://www.weci.net/cram-van-food-drive, and all online donors will be entered for a chance to win a Traeger Tailgater Grill (value: $500).