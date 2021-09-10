SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees uptick in cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 58 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,822 as of Friday, with an increase to 386 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been a decrease to 16 individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,427 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 21 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate has increased to 21.6 percent as of Tuesday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 18,895 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 45 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 6,660 as of Friday. Seward County added 28 positive cases to its total of 4,241. Grant County increased by 12 cases as of Friday with an overall total of 1,083 while Kearny County added nine cases for a total of 664. Gray County added eight cases for a total of 701 and Scott County added seven for a total of 663.

Stevens and Wichita Counties each added six cases for totals of 684 and 249, respectively. Hamilton, Lane and Stanton Counties each added four cases for totals of 236, 149 and 242, respectively. Haskell County added two cases as of Friday for a total of 483. Greeley, Meade and Morton Counties each added one case for totals of 124, 565 and 295, respectively.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 6,822

Ford - 6,660

Grant - 1,083

Gray - 701

Greeley - 124

Hamilton - 236

Haskell - 483

Kearny - 664

Lane - 149

Meade - 565

Morton - 295

Scott - 663

Seward - 4,241

Stanton - 242

Stevens - 684

Wichita Co. - 249

The state of Kansas has over 387,100 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.