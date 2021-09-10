Finalists named for judge vacancy

Garden City Telegram

The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for district judge to Gov. Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who will fill the vacancy created by Chief Judge Robert Frederick’s January 1, 2022, retirement.

The three nominees are:

Richard Marquez, an attorney with Lindner, Marquez & Koksal, Garden City.

Brian Sherwood, assistant Finney County attorney, Garden City.

Nicholas Vrana, senior assistant district attorney, Douglas County Attorney’s Office, Gladstone, MO.

After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

The 25th Judicial District is composed of Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties.

The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Dan Biles as the nonvoting chair; William Heydman, Zachary Schultz, Marc Kliewer, John Lindner, Lucille Douglass, and Walker Frey, Garden City; Robert Gale and Timothy Kohart, Syracuse; Ralph Goodnight, Lakin; Ann Wiles, Leoti; Debbi Kuttler, Tribune; and Christine Cupp, Scott City.