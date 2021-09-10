Fall Fest returns to downtown Garden City on Sept. 18. Here's what you should know.

Garden City will once again celebrate Fall Fest.

The festival returns on Sept. 18 after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Melissa Gallegos, executive director of Garden City Downtown Vision, said 2020 posed challenges for everyone, including Downtown Vision, which resulted into the cancellation of multiple events, including Fall Fest. It was a difficult decision, but the Board of Directors believed it was best to follow CDC guidelines for mass gatherings that were in place at that time.

They are monitoring on the current COVID-19 situation in Finney County and Garden City and will plan accordingly for the 2021 festival, Gallegos said.

"We will take social distancing into consideration when establishing the layout and we will have hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the event," she said. "We encourage everyone who is attending to adhere to CDC recommendations and if you are feeling ill, to refrain from attending. We are very excited to be hosting this beloved community event, but we also want everyone to remain safe and healthy."

Gallegos said she and Downtown Vision are excited about this year's festival and are looking forward to hosting it this year and in the future.

Fall Fest was created, and has been maintained, to "bring the community downtown, to host a family-oriented event that caters to any and all ages, and to promote small businesses within our community," Gallegos said.

At the festival this year there are a variety of performances including the Garden City High School Drum Line, dance groups, gymnastics and the Holcomb High School Show Choir.

Other festivities at Fall Fest include: a car show in Stevens Park hosted by Kansas Kruisers; food trucks of varying cuisines; Wester Motor display; vendors selling handmade products such as furniture, home décor, beauty products, etc.; sale of bierocks by the Knights of Columbus and NasDuck and Buck-A-Duck races.

Additionally there will be a Scarecrow Contest and painted front doors to businesses both of which can be voted on by attendees and a Kids' Area.

Garden City's Electric Department will have their bucket truck to take children up and down and Maker Space and Garden City Community College will also have interactive children's activities.

Gallegos said what she loves about Fall Fest is it's "truly an event for everyone."

"Whether you love classic cars, you're a foodie, you love to shop for unique items, or an inquisitive kiddo looking for newfound adventures, Fall Fest is the place to be on Saturday," she said.

While it's hard to pick a favorite activity, Gallegos enjoys seeing the community come together to "showcase talent, try new foods, and discover aspects of downtown they may not have known about before."

For more information on Fall Fest go to gcdowntown.com.