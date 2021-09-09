SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

The Telegram staff

Finney County has added 64 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,764 as of Wednesday, with an increase to 367 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been a decrease to 15 individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,356 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 42 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate has increased to 21.6 percent as of Tuesday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 18,895 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 86 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 6,615 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 31 positive cases to its total of 4,213. Stevens County increased by 13 cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 678 while Grant County added nine cases for a total of 1,071. Kearny County added six cases for a total of 655 and Meade County added three cases for a total of 564.

Gray, Hamilton and Haskell Counties each added two cases as of Wednesday for totals of 693, 232 and 481, respectively. Lane, Morton and Stanton Counties also added two cases each for totals of 145, 294 and 238, respectively. Scott County added one case for an overall total of 656.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 6,764

Ford - 6,615

Grant - 1,071

Gray - 693

Greeley - 123

Hamilton - 232

Haskell - 481

Kearny - 655

Lane - 145

Meade - 564

Morton - 294

Scott - 656

Seward - 4,213

Stanton - 238

Stevens - 678

Wichita Co. - 243

The state of Kansas has over 3782,800 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.