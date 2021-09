The Telegram staff

The Garden City Community College Criminal Justice program and the Student Government Association will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Monday, Sept. 13, to remember the 20th anniversary of the events of 9/11 and the lives lost.

Since the anniversary falls on a Saturday, the ceremony will be held the following Monday.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will begin at 9 a.m. at the flagpole in the Quad on the GCCC campus.