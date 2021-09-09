Fall themed programs planned for Garden City Arts

Fall is filled with a variety of activities at Garden City Arts.

On Aug. 28, Garden City Arts released their fall programming to the public and Katie Guthrie, executive director of the organization, is excited for all the season's themed activities.

"There's so many different fun, themes activities that we can do and of course really special cultural celebrations that we incorporate into the program schedule including the Mexican holiday, Día de Los Muertos," she said.

Returning this year is the Day of the Dead Family Boxes, which was started in 2020 in lieu of a festival, Guthrie said. She likes the activity boxes because they have all of the supplies and instructions to help prepare to celebrate Día di Los Muertos at home.

"There's different activities that all ages can do included in the boxes and it can teach you a little bit about the different components of the holiday and the symbolism behind a lot of the imagery that is incorporated into that holiday," she said.

Also returning, depending on the COVID-19 situation, is Pumpkin Painting in the Park.

200 pumpkins are given away with supplies to paint them, Guthrie said. This year she's hoping to increase the program by offering other activities to take place during it so once families are done painting their pumpkins they can continue having fun with fall themed games and activities.

Families have to register in advance to for both the Day of the Dead Family Boxes and Pumpkin Painting in the Park, Guthrie said. In 2020 the pumpkins were all spoken for within three days.

"You have to register in advance, but it's always a good idea to call maybe a few days before the pick-up dates or the actual event because we do have last minute cancellations, so I can at least get you on the wait list," she said.

Monthly programs that will continue include Drop by Art Saturday, painting classes and watercolor classes and in-person children's classes, which returned in summer, but they are bringing back Mini and Me, a popular in-person class they've had in the past but weren't able to do in over a year, Guthrie said.

"Mini and Me is basically where one adult and one child can come and paint together and complete the painting project, we walk you through it step-by-step," she said.

New programs are primarily artist workshops and cultural workshops incorporating Mexican Folk art, Guthrie said.

In particular, there will be a workshops about creating transparent pendants with resin, creating alebrije with papier mache and sugar skull decorating.

"I think there's only one weekend this fall that there's not something going on," Guthrie said.

For more information on programs or to view Garden City Arts' calendar visit gardencityarts.org/calendar-of-events.