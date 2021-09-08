New adult programs begin in September at the Finney County Public Library

September is here and so is the fall programming at the Finney County Public Library.

Pam Tuller, library Executive Director, said a few new programs are starting this fall.

Two of the programs, Adulting 101 and Introduction To ..., focus on teaching teens and young adults life skills that may not be taught at school, Tuller said. A lot of libraries are offering classes like these.

"We'll be talking about things like car care and balancing your checkbook, there's going to be a very wide variety from self-care stuff, pet care, just different things for everyone to learn that maybe they didn't have the opportunity to," she said. "Self-care, book discussions, babysitting tips, sewing basics ... safety on how to use a waffle iron and some of those things. We're going to do safe and healthy relationships, basic care maintenance, recycling and environmental care and then Halloween safety."

Tuller said the library originally tried to start these programs before the COVID-19 pandemic, but they they had to stop when the libraries closed.

Adulting 101 focuses mainly on teens that are still in school and living at home while Introduction To ... focuses on newer adults, those that maybe just moved out of their parent's houses, Tuller said.

"These are just things that as I became an adult, things I wish I'd (have) learned in school, things I wish my parents would have thought to teach me that I had to go 'oh, Google, how do I do this?' Google wasn't really all that fancy when I was (that age)," she said. "We really just want to be able to help them learn and maneuver with the life skills that they're going to need."

Adulting 101 and Introduction To ... are held on Tuesdays, with Adulting 101 starting at 4:30 p.m. and Introduction To ... starting at 6:30 p.m.

Computer Basics classes in both English and Spanish are also starting for adults. The English Computer Basics is held on Fridays at 3 p.m. and the Spanish version, Clases de Computación Báica, is held on Saturdays at noon.

Other adult programs include Anime Afternoons held Sept. 11 and 25 at 2 p.m. and Book Club on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m.

There will also be a Mexican Bingo or Lotería at the Library at 5 p.m. on Sept. 25.

For the youth the Wee Reader Storytime will continue through to the end of the session, Sept. 24, before it takes a short break.

Emily Hutchinson, Youth Services Programmer for those aged 0-5, said she's looking forward to the rest of the session and the first day of fall.

The weekly themes include Love Books, Sept. 8-10; Dot Day, Sept. 15-17; and Fall Fun, Sept. 22-24.

Themes for Storytime for ages 6-9 will be similar, just aimed at an older age group, Hutchinson said.

Regular programs such as Friday Games Nights, Young and the Restless and Movie Mania will continue as well, Tuller said.

Halloween Extravaganza is their big fall event, Tuller said. It will be held similarly to the summer reading kick-off, outside.

"Usually, our Halloween is more contained inside or inside nature explorer, we're going to spread it out," she said. "Of course, this is all contingent on the status of COVID and the Library's hours at that point. That's on Oct. 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., that's kind of the big fall event that we're doing."

To view the library's calendar go to finneylibrary.evanced.info/signup.