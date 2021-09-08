Garden City Community College gallery kicks off season with sculpture exhibit

GCCC Information Services

Garden City Community College’s Mercer Gallery is starting the 2021-22 exhibition season with the surreal sculptures of Zane Mahanna, a recent FHSU Master of Fine Arts graduate. His exhibition, “THUNDERMUSCLE”, will be showcased now through Oct. 1.

Mahanna was born and raised in Hoxie. A large portion of his adolescent years was spent immersed in the dark arts of heavy metal drumming, fantasy art, and all things lowbrow. While in college at Fort Hays State University, he became involved in the art foundry and the cast iron art community. Trading blast beats for the blast furnace; he received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2012 with an emphasis in sculpture. After graduation, he stayed active in iron pours, conferences, and exhibitions, throughout the country.

In 2017, he returned to Fort Hays State University to pursue his MFA degree. Much of his sculptural work is based on traditional foundry practices and seeks to venerate his lowbrow influences with a heavy dose of humor. While completing his MFA, he refined his resin bonded sand molds, lost wax/ceramic shell molds, metal casting, and fabrication. Completion of private commissions through local artists and businesses further built upon his skills in a professional manner. His skill set expanded to include large-scale iron casting, resin and plastic casting, life casting, traditional printmaking techniques, and digital illustration.

Mahanna’s work has been exhibited in national and international juried exhibitions throughout the country. Upon completing his MFA, Zane’s ambition is to stay active in the cast iron art community and pursue a professional career in art foundry.

A lecture/demonstration/workshop by Mahanna will take place on Oct. 1 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.. A closing reception will follow from 5 - 7 p.m., held in conjunction with Garden City Arts’ First Friday events on Oct. 1.

The Mercer Gallery, located in the west wing of the Pauline Joyce Fine Arts Building, is open Monday through Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For information, contact gallery director Michael Knutson at michael.knutson@gcccks.edu.