Kansas Lottery in-person claims now by appointment only

TOPEKA – In conjunction with the Governor’s recent decision to direct state agencies to resume remote work operations where possible, the Kansas Lottery has announced it will be moving back to appointments for in-person claims for prizes $600 or more. Appointments began on Sept. 7, and will last until at least Oct. 4. Prizes of $599 or less can be claimed at many Lottery retailers or through the mail.

To claim a prize in person, players must bring a valid photo ID and the winning ticket signed by the person claiming the prize. Prizes $600 to $5,000 are typically paid the same day, whereas prizes of $5,001 or larger have a seven- to 10-day processing time. Winners of $5,001 or more may choose direct deposit, and must bring bank documentation, like a voided check, with them to their appointment. Otherwise, the prize will be delivered through certified mail.

Appointments will occur every 30 minutes, Monday-Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central Time, to maintain separation of players.

To make an appointment to claim a prize in person, call 785-296-5700 during business hours or email claims.appointment@kslottery.net with your name, phone number, prize amount, and the preferred day and time for an appointment.

If a player is more than 15 minutes late for the appointment, the appointment could need to be rescheduled. To enter the building, all visitors must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

Prize claimants should call 785-296-5736 from the Lottery parking lot when they have arrived. Lottery employees will either ask visitors to come to the west entrance or wait in their vehicle until staff are ready.

The Lottery asks all claimants who may be feeling ill to delay their in-person prize claim or use the mail-in claims process. Confirmed staff exposure to COVID-19 could result in a temporary pause in the in-person claims process.