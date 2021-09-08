Garden City High School drama announces 2021-22 season

The Telegram staff

The Garden City High School Drama Department has announced its 2021-22 season.

The department will begin the year with a new drama “Kodachrome”, by Adam Szymkowicz on Sept. 24-26.

It is set in a small New England town, Colchester, CT, where everyone knows each other. Our tour guide is Suzanne, the town photographer, who lets us peek into her neighbor’s lives to catch glimpses of romance in all its stages of development. A play about love, nostalgia, the seasons, and how we learn to say goodbye.

The second production of the season will be Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musical, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, on Nov. 12-14.

This musical is done by hundreds of schools around the world and was originally written in 1968 to be presented as a school concert. One of the most enduring shows of all time, it is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors.

Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife.

While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be adjudicated for Music Theatre of Wichita’s Jester Awards.

The third production will be “Crimes of the Heart”, the 1981 Pulitzer Prize winning drama by Beth Henley on Feb. 18-20.

Set in Hazlehurt, Mississippi, the three Magrath sisters have gathered to await news of their grandfather who is living out his last hours at a local hospital. All three sisters have their own struggles. Lenny, the oldest sister, has taken care of her grandfather and is unmarried at thirty; Meg, the middle sister, has moved away from Hazlehurst to pursue a failed singing career; and Babe, the youngest, is out on bail after she shot her husband in the stomach.

Their troubles, grave and yet, somehow hilarious, are highlighted by their priggish cousin, Chick, and by the awkward young lawyer who tries to keep Babe out of jail while helpless not to fall in love with her. In the end, the play is the story of how its young characters escape the past to seize the future – but the telling is so true and touching and consistently hilarious that it will linger in the mind long after the curtain has descended.

The final production of the season will be the comedy called “Clue: On Stage, High School Edition”, by Sandy Rustin, on April 8-10.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie with a screenplay by Jonathan Lynn which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…who did it, where, and with what.

The department is currently looking for businesses and individuals to sponsor the season.

Season sponsors receive discounted season sponsor passes (4 tickets per pass), advertising/recognition in our programs and preshow and a tax deduction. Sponsorships begin as low as $25 up to $500. Contact Ms. Alice Hilt at ahilt@gckschools.com for more information, or ask a current GCHS Drama student about sponsorships.