WSU announces spring 2020-21 graduates

The Telegram staff

WICHITA - Nearly 2,175 degrees and certificates were awarded to more than 2,000 students at Wichita State University in spring 2021.

There were 1,521 students who earned their undergraduate degree and 652 who earned their graduate degree.

Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.

Area undergraduates and those graduating with a master degrees include:

Cimarron: Sierra N Gladman, Kaitlyn S Knobbe, Mishayla O Moffitt, and Erica N Wade.

Garden City: Mary L Buchele, Linh P Christensen, Dacia Contreras, Flor C Contreras Fuentes, Rileigh M Greathouse - (Magna Cum Laude), Elizabeth L Guymon -(Magna Cum Laude), Lorenzo Hinojos - (Magna Cum Laude), Yesenia Huerta, Adriana M Lares, Haley D Mayfield, Goretti Mendez-Vallejo - (Magna Cum Laude), Perla L Munoz-Delgado, and Courtney V Nunez.

Karina I Ortega - (Magna Cum Laude), Esmeralda R Pineda - (Cum Laude), Juan M Ramirez, Vanessa E Reyes - (Magna Cum Laude), Erick O Robles, Valeria Rodriguez-Zarate - (Magna Cum Laude), Dillon R Rojas, Jared Smith, and Dylan Victor - (Cum Laude).

Holcomb: Erica N Galliart - (Cum Laude)

Hugoton: Jaime Y Rodriguez Montiel, and Austin D Nordyke.

Leoti: Sina D Hurst -(3) and Jocelyn G Warden -(Magna Cum Laude).

Scott City: Idalia Chavez Gutierrez.

Sublette: Vincent T Ricketts - (Magna Cum Laude).

Syracuse: Tate D Lampe, and Alia R McNown - (Magna Cum Laude).

Ulysses: Sarah N Frazee - (Cum Laude), and Sofia T Salinas - (Magna Cum Laude).