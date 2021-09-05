Red Cross blood drives scheduled in area

The Telegram staff

Local 'Battle of the Badges' on Thursday

As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

While summer winds down, the Red Cross is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen the number of blood donors coming to give drop by nearly 10%.

This decline in donors is believed to be due to multiple reasons, including the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability as well as back-to-school preparations for many families.

This September, donors can do good and look good when they give blood or platelets as part of the Red Cross and Sport Clips Tackle the Need. Give Blood. campaign.

Those who come to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30, 2021, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Garden City:

Sept. 9: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Congregational Church, 710 N. Third St. (Battle of the Badges).

Sept. 10: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Community Congregational Church, 710 N. Third St.

Elkhart:

Sept. 14: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elkhart City Hall, 433 Morton St.

Syracuse:

Sept 15: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hamilton County Fair Building, 806 S. Main St.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.