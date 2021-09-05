GCHS drama to hold auditions for children’s choir in musical

The Telegram staff

The Garden City High School Drama Department will be holding auditions on Thursday in the GCHS Choir Room from 6 - 8 p.m. for elementary and middle school students, in third through eighth grades, for the children’s choir in the production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”.

The performance dates for the fall musical production will be November 12-14. A rehearsal schedule will be provided to the cast on the first day of rehearsals.