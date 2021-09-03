SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in cases

The Telegram staff

Finney County has added 47 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,700 as of Friday, with an increase to 365 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been an increase to 19 individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,255 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 52 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate has increased to 21.22 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 18,895 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 73 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 6,529 as of Friday. Seward County added 22 positive cases to its total of 4,182. Gray County increased by none cases as of Friday with an overall total of 691. Kearny and Stanton Counties each added five cases for totals of 649 and 236, respectively.

Morton and Wichita Counties each added four cases for totals of 292 and 243, respectively. Scott County added three cases for a total of 655 while Hamilton County added two cases for a total of 230. Lane and Meade Counties also added two cases each for totals of 143 and 561, respectively. Haskell and Stevens Counties each added one case for totals of 479 and 665, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 6,700

Ford - 6,529

Grant - 1,062

Gray - 691

Greeley - 123

Hamilton - 230

Haskell - 479

Kearny - 649

Lane - 143

Meade - 561

Morton - 292

Scott - 655

Seward - 4,182

Stanton - 236

Stevens - 655

Wichita Co. - 243

The state of Kansas has over 377,100 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.