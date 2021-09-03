Zoo returns to regular hours for visitors

Garden City Telegram

Lee Richardson Zoo will return to regular hours from extended summer hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The pedestrian entrance/exit will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, while the vehicle entrance will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors may stay in the zoo until 5 p.m.

Pedestrians are always admitted free. The admission fee is $10 per vehicle for non-members entering the Zoo, and allows a vehicle to reenter any time that day. Member vehicles are admitted free with current membership card and photo identification. All vehicles are admitted free on Wild Wednesdays, which occur on the first Wednesday of each month.

Memberships can be purchased at the Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo office, the Safari Shoppe, and the vehicle entrance booth.

In addition, the Finnup Center for Conservation Education will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.