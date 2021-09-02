WKCF hosting nonprofit fair Friday in Stevens Park

The Telegram staff

Western Kansas Community Foundation (WKCF) is hosting a Nonprofit Fair on Friday in Stevens Park. The Fair is being held in conjunction with the last Food Truck Friday of the season.

Twenty-five local agencies will be showcasing their work, and provide information to anyone interested in volunteering and learning more. Western Kansas Community Foundation, together with the Finnup Foundation and Finney County United Way, will be present at the event to answer any questions related to local grant making.

“Western Kansas Community Foundation is very excited to present the Nonprofit Fair. We believe it is important to raise awareness for the important work our nonprofit agencies are doing in this community and far beyond. We are very fortunate to have wonderful resources like Finney County Public Library, Genesis Family Health, and Real Men Real Leaders”, says Stacie Hahn, WKCF’s program and marketing director. “Our community would look very different without them. We are thrilled also to have participation from some new or lesser known organizations such as Interfaith Housing and TFI Family Services.”

Staff of Western Kansas Community Foundation welcomes anyone wanting to learn more about community projects and programs, either by phone at 620-271-9484 or at the office at 402 N. Main Street in downtown Garden City. More information can be found on the website at www.wkcf.org.