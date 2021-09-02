SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

The Telegram staff

Finney County has added 46 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,653 as of Wednesday, with an increase to 344 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been an increase to 16 individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,211 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 73 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate has increased to 21.22 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 18,895 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 57 new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 6,456 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 26 positive cases to its total of 4,160. Stevens County increased by 11 cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 654 while Kearny County added 10 cases for a total of 644. Grant County added nine cases for a total of 1,059 and Scott County added eight cases for a total of 652.

Hamilton County added six cases for a total of 228. Gray and Meade Counties each added five cases for totals of 682 and 559, respectively. Haskell Couty added two cases for a total of 478. Greeley and Lane Counties each added one case for totals of 123 and 141, respectively. Morton and Stanton Counties also added one case each for totals of 288 and 231, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 6,653

Ford - 6,456

Grant - 1,059

Gray - 682

Greeley - 123

Hamilton - 228

Haskell - 478

Kearny - 644

Lane - 141

Meade - 559

Morton - 288

Scott - 652

Seward - 4,160

Stanton - 231

Stevens - 654

Wichita Co. - 239

The state of Kansas has over 372,100 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.