SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in cases

The Telegram staff

Finney County has added 41 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,607 as of Monday, with an increase to 334 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been an increase to 12 individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,138 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 2 cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate has increased to 21.22 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 18,895 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 48 new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 6,399 as of Monday. Seward County added 13 positive cases to its total of 4,134. Meade County increased by eight cases for an overall total of 554 while Haskell County added six cases for a total of 476. Kearny and Stevens counties each added five cases for totals of 634 and 643, respectively.

Grant, Gray and Morton Counties each added three cases for totals of 1,050, 677 and 287, respectively. Scott and Stanton Counties each added two cases for totals of 644 and 230, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 6,607

Ford - 6,399

Grant - 1,050

Gray - 677

Greeley - 122

Hamilton - 222

Haskell - 476

Kearny - 634

Lane - 140

Meade - 554

Morton - 287

Scott - 644

Seward - 4,134

Stanton - 230

Stevens - 643

Wichita Co. - 239

The state of Kansas has over 368,900 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.