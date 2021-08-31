Garden City Co-op wins Telly award with web series

The Telegram staff

The Garden City Co-op has announced its "The First 100 Years," three-part web series has been named Best Online Video in the Series-Web series: Corporate Image Category in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

"We are proud to accept this Telly Award,” says Trevor Hands, Director of Communications for GCC. To be standing next to larger organizations such as Microsoft, Vanguard, and Cancer Treatment Centers of America is an honor for our regional cooperative. I believe GCC has done a great job over the last 100 years in serving farmers by being financially sound yet taking calculated risks when appropriate to move us forward in being able to provide the best service and resources possible to our membership, and I'm proud to be able to share that story through this mini-series."

The Garden City Co-op is a full-service agricultural cooperative in Southwest Kansas serving their member-owners' grain, agronomy, and petroleum needs. Originally formed in 1919, GCC has expanded to serve much of southwest Kansas and seeks to be the most valued partner in our farmers' business through committed cooperative teamwork with our people, assets, and technology.

“In the face of a year like no other, GCC has continued to defy the limitations of our new world, in continuing to create compelling and engaging work,” says Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “This year’s submissions doubled down on what we already know about the industry. Creativity cannot be stopped. Collaboration will always prevail. New ideas and stories will always find a way to break through to an audience.”

The announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators defying the limitations by embracing platforms to increase awareness about injustices and promote solidarity for movements, as well as geographical, like developing fully remote pipelines for dispersed teams.

This year also saw the continued expansion of new categories to reflect and celebrate new forms of producing work in light of the past months restrictions and limitations. New categories included Remote Production, Virtual Events & Experiences and an increase in animation categories.