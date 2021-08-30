Local agencies receive AG grants

The Telegram staff

Two Garden City organizations have been awarded more than $111,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office.

The grants were awarded to support the following programs:

Family Crisis Services, Inc., $14,468 to help individuals that have been victims of human trafficking by developing strategies to address their needs and transition back in to society freely.

Family Crisis Services, Inc., $45,000 to strengthen collaboration with community partners to improve services provided to victims, and to continue to bring awareness and information to the community through engaging community events.

Family Crisis Services, Inc., $7,036 to provide advocacy and preventive informational support to vulnerable populations in the community.

Spirit of the Plains, CASA, $13,500 to provide staff and resources to support Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers to support victims of child abuse and neglect in the 25th Judicial District.

Spirit of the Plains, CASA, $31,239 to recruit, train and retain volunteer advocates to support child victims in the 25th Judicial District.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victim services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the Protection from Abuse Fund, State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund, State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect and the Human Trafficking Victim Assistance Fund. The Protection from Abuse Fund is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments.

The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund is funded though the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect is funded through county court costs, municipal court assessments and State General Fund appropriations. The Human Trafficking Victim Assistance Fund is funded through fines, penalties, forfeitures and State General Fund appropriations.

More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.