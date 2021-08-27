SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

The Telegram staff

Finney County has added 69 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,566 as of Friday, with an increase to 310 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been an increase to seven individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,056 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 49 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate has decreased to 21.13 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 18,895 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 80 new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 6,351 as of Friday. Seward County added 22 positive cases to its total of 4,121. Grant County increased by 11 cases as of Friday with an overall total of 1,047 while Stevens County added 10 cases for a total of 638. Meade County added six cases for a total of 546. Gray and Kearny Counties each added five cases for totals of 674 and 629, respectively.

Haskell County added four cases for a total of 470 and Hamilton County added three cases for a total of 222. Greeley, Morton and Scott Counties each addd two cases for totals of 122, 284 and 642, respectively. Lane County added one case for a total of 140. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 6,566

Ford - 6,351

Grant - 1,047

Gray - 674

Greeley - 122

Hamilton - 222

Haskell - 470

Kearny - 629

Lane - 140

Meade - 546

Morton - 284

Scott - 642

Seward - 4,121

Stanton - 228

Stevens - 638

Wichita Co. - 239

The state of Kansas has over 365,700 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call the Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.