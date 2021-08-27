PUBLIC MEETINGS

Garden City Telegram

MONDAY, AUG. 30

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Recreation Commission: 5:15 p.m. at GCRC, 310 N. Sixth St.

TUESDAY, AUG. 31

GRAY COUNTY — Gray County Commission: 9 a.m. in the county courthouse, 300 S. Main St., Cimarron.

FINNEY COUNTY — 25th Judicial District Youth Services Board: 11 a.m. at Community Service Center, 607 W. Santa Fe St., Garden City. Discussion will be on the fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter outcomes.

FINNEY COUNTY — 25th Judicial District Community Corrections Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m. at Community Service Center, 607 W. Santa Fe St., Garden City. Discussion will include: fiscal year 2022 Kansas Department of Corrections carryover reimbursement budget, fiscal year 2022 revised Kansas Department of Corrections budget, and fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter outcomes.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1

SATANTA — Satanta City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Satanta City Hall, 503 Ponca Ave.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Council: 5 p.m. in the council meeting room at Johnson City Hall, 206 S. Main St.