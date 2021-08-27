GCCC PRISM to host live puppet theatricals on Sept. 1

The Telegram staff

Garden City Community College’s PRISM is sponsoring Brett Crandall Studios, in the live puppet theatrical performance of “The Trials of David” at 7:30 pm. on Sept. 1 in the GCCC Endowment Room.

This event is free and open to the public, and face masks are required..

“The Trials of David” is a live puppet theatrical performance of the unabashed romance between David and Prince Jonathan, a love that drives the future King of Israel to greatness in defeating the Giant known as Goliath.

With audience participation throughout, this adaptation highlights queerness as a source of faith. A question and answer session will follow the performance.

Brett Crandall Studios is involved in preserving the art of live performance and puppetry, utilizing storytelling to amplify the voices of disenfranchised groups, particularly the LGBTQIA+ Community. For more information, visit www.BrettCrandallStudios.com.

GCCC PRISM (Promoting Respect and Inclusion in Social Minorities) is a student organization with the goal of promoting awareness, understanding, and tolerance of gay, lesbian, bisexual, intersex, questioning, and transgender issues at the GCCC campus and the Garden City community through advocacy, social activities, and community service.

For more information, contact GCCC PRISM Advisor Brian McCallum, at brian.mccallum@gcccks.edu.