GCCC trustees approve contract for new transportation building

Telegram Staff

A contract was approved for the construction of a new transportation building on the Garden City Community College campus Thursday at a special GCCC Board of Trustees meeting.

The contract was awarded to Dick Construction from Garden City.

The building is needed to help protect the college's fleet from the elements, vandalism and other hazards and will house all campus buses and transit vans. It has been part of GCCC's Master Facilities Plan for several years.

Included in the base bid is a 10,000 sq. ft. building with four bays, three additional options included in each contractor's bid are an extra bay, glass garage doors and heated flooring.

An extra bay would be utilized as a wash bay and for minor maintenance, the cost savings of doing both in-house would be realized.

The glass garage doors, which will be on the campus-facing side of the building, would provide security, natural lighting and would aesthetically match the rest of campus.

Heated flooring would provide employee comfort during the winter months and assist with keeping consistent temperatures in the building.

After discussion the Trustees approved the contract for a total of $2,200,845 for the four bays and the three additional options. The cost includes architectural fees.

Construction will begin in February 2022 with the building being delivered in April. Completion of the project is expected by September 2022.