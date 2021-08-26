SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

The Telegram staff

Finney County has added 45 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,497 as of Wednesday, with an increase to 257 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are five individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 12,962 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 132 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate has decreased to 21.13 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 18,895 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 51 new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 6,271 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 32 positive cases to its total of 4,099. Haskell and Stevens Counties each increased by eight cases as of Wednesday for totals of 466 and 628, respectively. Meade County added six cases for a total of 540 while Gray County added five cases for a total of 669.

Greeley, Kearny and Stanton Counties each added three cases for totals of 120, 624 and 228, respectively. Grant and Morton County each added two cases for totals of 1,036 and 282, respectively. Hamilton, Scott and Wichita Counties each added one case for totals of 219, 640 and 239, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 6,497

Ford - 6,271

Grant - 1,036

Gray - 669

Greeley - 120

Hamilton - 219

Haskell - 466

Kearny - 624

Lane - 139

Meade - 540

Morton - 282

Scott - 640

Seward - 4,099

Stanton - 228

Stevens - 628

Wichita Co. - 239

The state of Kansas has over 362,300 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.