Zoo to limit vehicle traffic during Tumbleweed Festival

The Telegram staff

Lee Richardson Zoo will be open to pedestrians only, no vehicle traffic, beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday and continue all day Saturday due to the Tumbleweed Festival.

The festival will take place on the west side of the zoo.

Zoo visitors will be able to view most animal habitats from outside the festival area. The road and sidewalk by the bison and elk, kangaroo and emu areas, as well as the playground, will be included in the festival area.

The West Green of the zoo will remain open until the festival’s performances have concluded for the day. Other zoo areas will maintain normal hours, and staff will observe the regular 7 p.m. closing procedures for habitats and the rest of the zoo property.

Admittance to the zoo is free for pedestrians; however, there is a separate admission fee to the festival.

The main entrance to the festival is at the southwest corner of the zoo, off Main Street. During zoo hours, the festival is also accessible west of the waterfall near the northwest corner of the Bactrian camel exhibit.