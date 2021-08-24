USD 457 Board discusses district COVID impact

Student and staff numbers regarding COVID-19 data was given at USD 457's regular Board of Education meeting Monday.

Glenda LaBarbera, USD 457 assistant superintendent, said the first week of school, Aug. 9-13, saw seven positive COVID cases in the district, with the following week, Aug. 16-20, saw over 15 and on Aug. 23 alone they had 13 cases.

For average daily absences related to COVID by week, so students are either positive or quarantined, there were 113 students absent as of the week of Aug. 20, LaBarbera reported.

"Students quarantined just today (Aug. 23) is 185, so just kind of to put in perspective where we're heading," she said.

Steve Karlin, USD 457 superintendent, said 185 isn't new students quarantined on Monday, it's how many students were not at school due to a COVID quarantine.

LaBarbera concurs, the list fluctuates daily.

"Some students go off that list and some other students will go on that list every day," she said. "Typically it's a 10-14 range is what we're seeing," she said.

For average number of student sent home per day with COVID symptoms the past two weeks have been low, with some days not having any and then there were a couple days where they had one sent home, LaBarbera said. Last week the number went up to seven and on Monday, 16 were sent home with symptoms.

The weekly attendance rate also fluctuates, and as COVID numbers go up the attendance goes down as students are staying home, LaBarbera said.

"The attendance the first week of school was 90%, which is already starting low because usually that first week of school we're all back and we're all excited and that number's 95-98% range typically and we started our lower than normal and are going down," she said.

Attendance for the week of Aug. 16-20 was 89%.

Average daily staff absences for the week of Aug. 9-13 was six, and for the week of Aug. 16-20 it was 8.4.

Staff absences due to COVID was four on Aug. 23, LaBarbera said.

LaBarbera said right now all of the COVID contact has been outside the schools, but they are watching a couple situations to make sure, but at this point they all have had an outside exposure.

Heath Hogan, USD 457 deputy superintendent, said if COVID numbers in the community rise, as they did last year, there could be an impact on face-to-face instruction due to staffing, particularly with substitute teachers.

Currently the district has 143 substitute teachers on their daily call out list, however, 42 of those are taken right off as they are long-term substitutes that are filling vacant positions.

"That doesn't count people that are out for activities, maternity leave, those kinds of things, that all gets drawn out of that remaining 100 sub pool that we have," he said.

If a teacher calls in sick, they have to utilize the daily call out list, those 100 remaining substitutes, and try to make those requests and fill those positions, Hogan said. If a teacher feels fine and can carry out their teaching duties, if they're quarantining for example, they can work from home, but they still need a substitute to cover a classroom monitoring the students in person.

Hogan said even though there are 100 substitutes in the pool, not all of them are always going to be available. Last year, as COVID infection began to rise, some substitutes refused to work, fearful of the extra exposure, so that number dwindled, which could be seen again.

"That 100 number may get smaller and smaller and again, they're not under any requirement to subs for us, they're kind of contracted labor if you will, so they can work different jobs, different schools every single day, and they can also just tell us no, that they don't want to work," he said. "It could be for that reason, it could be if they're going to be out of town, unavailable, so those are just on a daily basis."

The fill rate for the first nine days of school is 60%, Hogan said. It's not a terrible percentage, they've had fill rates much lower last school year as COVID numbers increased.

"This is with the first nine days of school and the average request is only 20 requests, with a fill rate of 12, so that's the 60% fill rate, but 20 requests is not very much, we have close to 600 certified employees in our district," he said.

Other impacts that could be seen throughout the school year in relation to COVID is remote learning due to inability to staff the buildings, Hogan said. If they go remote at any time it will impact students, staff and parents.

"Parents potentially staying at home with their students depending on the age ... pulling our parents out of the workforce essentially because they're going to be home with their kids," he said. "It's difficult for our teachers too ... we're expecting our teacher to teach, but if we're into a remote setting they're going to have kids at home and that's certainly not easy either. So there could be some impacts to that instruction model."

Community and businesses, workforce availability and connectivity problems would also be seen if the district went remote, Hogan said.

One other impact due to remote learning is the hours allow to the district via House Bill 21-31, Hogan said. It caps remote learning hours at 40 hours per student, or six days of instruction.

To go beyond that the Board would have to fill out an application to the State Board of Education asking for an exemption and the state could exempt up to 36 total days of remote learning, Hogan said. In the 2020-21 school year USD 457 utilized 23 days of remote learning, broken down to 18 days of full remote and 10 days of hybrid, with half of the hybrid days counting as remote.

"23 days in comparison to other districts we're pretty good, but now think about those 23 days in terms of the overall restrictions of what HB 21-34, that's almost a whole portion that we would be exempted out of, 36 total day is what the state could grant us in-terms of that remote learning," he said.

The downside of remote learning, if they get a waiver for 36 days and have to exceed that, it could effect the district's state funding for a per-pupil basis, Hogan said.

"They would consider that to be more of virtual funding and right now virtual kids are funded at $5,000 per kid, which is more or less half of what we would get for a pupil otherwise," he said. "So, if we get to this level there could be some other impacts including our funding in our district."