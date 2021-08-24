Tumbleweed Festival returns to Garden City this Friday and Saturday for it's 28th year.

Sean Collins, Tumbleweed Festival president and coordinator, said the festival began 30 years ago in 1991, but wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it also wasn't held in 1992, it's second year.

"It was started by a group of very dedicated people who wanted to bring an experience of culture to the community for music and children's activities," he said. "So, here we are 30 years later, trying our best to carry on that torch."

The organization decided not to postpone it's annual festival to 2021 around April or May of 2020 when the music artists started calling, pulling out because they weren't going to tour, Collins said. Until then they were getting fired up to host the event but were unsure if it would happen, but things then got into a more official lockdown and they realized they weren't going to be able to pull the festival off.

"We just halted efforts on the actual festival, however, we never stopped meeting about this year's festival and doing fundraising on the side," he said. "As a not-for-profit organization we are completely volunteer run ... so, any fundraising is all volunteer hours and no matter whether the festival happens or not we still need to fundraise, so we spent the last couple year working really hard to make this year better than ever."

Collins said they hope to keep the festival's character as normal as possible while still taking COVID-19 into consideration.

It's still being held at the Lee Richardson Zoo, however it's being condensed into two rather than three days, Collins said. They've eliminated Sunday, which was already a day which had lower attendance.

Additionally, anyone who is directly involved with the public like ticket collectors, face painters, etc. will wear face masks and hand sanitizer will be available on hand all over the venue, Collins said. The venue is also large enough where people naturally socially distance, so people can spread out and enjoy themselves.

Other than that there isn't really anything new, Collins said, they're just trying to perfect the things they already offer.

There will be three stages throughout the zoo, one is a specifically acoustic stage, one is a full band stage and one is the family stage, which will only be going on on Saturday, not Friday night, and will only have specific entertainers for children, Collins said.

Friday is a build up to Saturday, Collins reported, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and music starting at 6 p.m. Four bands will play Friday night.

"Saturday is the main, day-long festival. That's when we have all of our roaming entertainers and children's activities and all three stages going," he said. "Friday night is just the main stage, but we will have a full complement of food vendors of all different kinds. The food is sometimes half the reason to go, there's always really, really good options there."

Garden City Arts is one of the event's partners and provides the activities in the Children's Tent.

Katie Guthrie, executive director of Garden City Arts, said this is their second year partnering with Tumbleweed, the first time being in 2019. Garden City Arts provides visual arts aspects for the Tumbleweed Festival and in return Tumbleweed provides music entertainment during Art in the Park.

The theme this year for Tumbleweed is Monet's Garden, Guthrie said.

"All of the project will be themed around Monet, Claude Monet. He famously painted lily pads inspired by the pond in his garden in his backyard," she said. "So, we'll have lots of fun, different projects for all ages, adults are more than welcome to participate along with kids and they'll be really fun, hands-on project."

The art carnival games held during Art in the Park will also be at the festival.

Collins is excited to have the festival return.

"I'm excited to see everybody out again just enjoying music and enjoying each other," he said. "All of us on the board work really hard, not so that we can enjoy the festival, but so that we can watch people enjoy the festival."

Four music workshops will supplement the musical performances on Saturday in the North Pavilion, they include:

Bluegrass workshop with Martin Gilmore at 1 p.m.

Songwriting workshop with Lynn Adler and Lindy Hearne at 2 p.m.

Mandolin workshop with John Depew at 3 p.m.

Blues guitar workshop with Kate Hearne at 4 p.m.

Friday Events:

Main Stage: Joey Arellano at 6 p.m., Miles on End at 6:30 p.m., Edgar Cruz at 7:30 p.m. and Del Castillo at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday Events:

Main Stage: The Church Ladies at 10:30 a.m., Adler and Hearne at 11:30 a.m., Carter Sampson at 1 p.m., Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy at 2:30 p.m., Honeyhouse at 4 p.m., Felix y Los Gatos at 5:30 p.m., Two Faces West at 7 p.m. and Del Castillo at 8:30 p.m.

Acoustic Stage: Joy Zimmerman at 11 a.m., John DePew at 12 p.m., Kate Hearne at 1 p.m., Eli Del Puerto at 2 p.m., Sky Smeed at 3 p.m., Wes Wilkerson at 4 p.m. and Martin Gilmore at 5 p.m.

Family Stage: Richard Renner the Vodvill Klown at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., The Dance Academy at 11:15 a.m., Jammin' Randy at 11:45 a.m. and 4 p.m., The Eulenspiegal at 12:45 p.m. and 3 p.m., Steps Dance School at 1:30 p.m.

The Eulenspiegal, a puppet theatre company, will also perform at the Finney County Public Library on Friday, Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. for the Wee Readers program and at 4:30 p.m. for older children of any age that want to come.