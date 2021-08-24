SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in cases

The Telegram staff

Finney County has added 40 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,452 as of Monday, with an increase to 233 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are six individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 12,908 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 18 cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate has decreased to 21.13 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 18,724 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 27 new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 6,220 as of Monday. Seward County added 14 positive cases to its total of 4,067. Stevens County increased 12 positive cases as of Monday for an overall total of 620 while Kearny County added 11 cases for a total of 621. Grant County added six cases for a total of 1,034 and Gray County added five cases for a total of 664.

Stanton County added four cases for a total of 225 while Scott County added three cases for a total of 639. Haskell, Lane and Wichita Counties each added two cases for totals of 458, 139 and 238, respectively. Hamilton and Meade Counties each added one case for totals of 218 and 534, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 6,452

Ford - 6,220

Grant - 1,034

Gray - 664

Greeley - 117

Hamilton - 218

Haskell - 458

Kearny - 621

Lane - 139

Meade - 534

Morton - 280

Scott - 639

Seward - 4,067

Stanton - 225

Stevens - 620

Wichita Co. - 238

The state of Kansas has over 358,800 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.