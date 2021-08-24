GCCC Board of Trustees to hold special session

GCCC Information Services

The Garden City Community College Board of Trustees will meet in a special session at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday in the Endowment Room in the Beth Tedrow Student Center.

Trustees will discuss approval of bids for the Garden City Transportation Building. The agenda can be found here: https://www.gcccks.edu/about_gccc/board_of_trustee_documents/board_meetings/2021/aug _2021_board_packet_special_session.pdf.

Community members may watch via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/91465278253.

Pursuant to the Kansas Open Meetings Act (KOMA) and per guidance delivered by the Kansas Attorney General, the meeting will remain open and accessible to the public.

Zoom meetings can be joined by PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android. An internet connection is required for this method. For information regarding joining a Zoom meeting or system requirements, visit https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362193-Joining-a-meeting.

Webinar ID: 914 6527 8253

The public may also listen by phone by dialing any of following phone numbers: Dial US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 602 753 0140 or +1 669 219 2599 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 720 928 9299 or +1 971 247 1195 or +1 206 337 9723 or +1 213 338 8477 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 470 250 9358 or +1 470 381 2552 or +1 646 518 9805 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 651 372 8299 or +1 786 635 1003 or +1 267 831 0333 or +1 301 715 8592

For more information about Kansas open records and open meetings, visit https://www.ag.ks.gov/open-government.