Early child screening clinic set for Friday

The Telegram staff

USD 457 will hold a free screening clinic for Garden City children, three to five years of age, on Friday at the Garfield Early Childhood Center, 121 W. Walnut St.

The screening will take approximately an hour and a half. Trained professionals will check each child's hearing, vision, large and small muscle development, communication, and thinking skills.

Appointments may be made by calling Garfield Early Childhood Center, 620-805-7500. If unable to keep the appointment the day of the screening, contact Garfield Early Childhood Center at 620-805-7500.