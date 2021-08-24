Ages and Stages screenings on Saturday

The Telegram staff

Garden City Public Schools USD 457 will hold Ages and Stages event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Horace Good Middle School, 1412 N. Main St.

This is a state required screening for all Garfield Early Childhood Center and kindergarten students.

Parents can bring their preschoolers and kindergarteners to the event and teachers will be available to assist them through the screening. No appointment is necessary during this come and go event.

Participants will receive books, games and skill building toys to take home.

There will also be translators available during the event.

Parents will answer a questionnaire about things their child can and cannot currently perform. The form includes questions about their child’s communication, gross motor, fine motor, problem solving, and personal-social skills. The Ages and Stages will provide a developmental snapshot approach to look at Kindergarten Readiness for students.

Parents will also receive important information regarding academic expectations from the teachers and information on helping their child in their learning development at home.