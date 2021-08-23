Semi-finalists named for 2021 Crystal Apple awards

The Telegram staff

The Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the semi-finalists for this year’s Crystal Apple Teacher Recognition program.

The Chamber's Crystal Apple Committee is made up of representatives from the business community who look to honor outstanding teachers in Finney County for their exceptional efforts in education.

The 2021 semi-finalists are: Becky Alexander, Georgia Matthews Elementary School; Trista Bailey, Garden City High School; Dalana Billinger, Gertrude Walker Elementary School; Kim Freeland, Charles Stones Intermediate Center; Emily Hamlin, Garden City High School; Alice Hilt, Garden City High School; Bethany Howard, Jennie Barker Elementary School; Lisa Juel, Garden City Alternate Education Center; Belinda Rascon, Alta Brown Elementary School; Abigail VanTimmeran Martinez; Garden City High School; and Tammy Wallace, Holcomb Elementary School.

The Crystal Apple Committee will narrow the 12 semi-finalists down to six finalists, following individual teacher interviews. The six finalists will then be observed by three additional Crystal Apple committee members in their classrooms at times unknown to each of the six teachers.

The top three of the six finalists will be named as the 2021 Crystal Apple Teachers of Finney County at a ceremony on Nov. 18. The Crystal Apple Teachers will each receive an engraved crystal apple, $1,000 cash award and an iPad. The three other finalists will each be presented with a cash award of $250.