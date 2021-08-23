Kansas Workgroup for Kids advises mask mandate for all in schools

Lindsay Byrnes, Finney County Medical Director and who is board certified in internal medicine/pediatrics and hospital medicine, has shared a letter created by the Kansas COVID Workgroup for Kids, of which she is a member, advising a face mask mandate in schools for all students, staff and visitors as COVID-19 cases rise across the state

It has been shared not only with USD 457 but with Gov. Laura Kelly, Kansas Department of Health and Environment Lee Norman, Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson and administrators across the state.

In light of USD 457's special session last Thursday night, which allowed school district stakeholders such as parents, staff and students to express their opinions of a mask mandate in schools, Byrnes said she does not think a discussion is relevant.

"This policy should not be influenced by opinion and I will not further engage the argumentative and ill informed that tend to speak (or yell, or threaten) at these meetings," she said. "A month ago, I provided the AAP, CDC, KCWK and Children’s Mercy Hospital recommendations to Superintendent (Steve) Karlin and Superintendent Delgado (Catholic schools). Those recs stated clearly that universal masking in schools is necessary. That is my position and recommendation."

The letter states that COVID-19 transmission in schools is higher when transmission rates are higher in the surrounding community, so it is the Workgroup's recommendation as physicians and healthcare workers that masks should be mandated for all.

"While we also encourage county- and state-wide mask mandates to help decrease the spread, we understand the complexity of these decisions," the letter reads. "School is required for children and therefore all precautions should be exercised in schools to protect them from infection with Sara-CoV-2."

The letter asked for the following to be considered in decision making:

The COVID-19 Delta variant is spreading rapids and hospitals are seeing a steep rise in patients, including children, with serious illnesses from COVID-19.

Many hospitals are functioning at capacity with limited resources and staffing to provide safe and effective care to patients.

Kansas' vaccination rate against the virus remains low with less than 50% of the population being fully vaccinated.

Fewer teenagers who are eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated.

Children less than 12 years of age are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The Delta variant is highly contagious and even those who have been vaccinated for it COVID-19 can become ill with the Delta variant and/or transmit it to others.

Strong COVID-19 control measures, including universal masking, allowed for successful on-site education during the 2020-21 school year. Without these measures, outbreaks in schools are inevitable and will lead to interruptions in education and school activities.

Masks effectively decrease respiratory droplet transmission and are one of the best strategies to limit school-based transmission.

Unseasonal outbreaks of non-COVID respiratory and gastrointestinal viruses are also occurring. As students return to school, additional spread of these viruses will cause illness and lead to school absences.

The low-risk quarantine criteria released in the spring semester allowed close contact exposures to remain in school if both parties were masked. Without universal masking this year, we expect large numbers of quarantine-related school absences, excessive testing, and unsustainable strain on district and school operations.

The logistics of determining who is vaccinated and who is unvaccinated within the school districts will be cumbersome and further burden school staff as they track and maintain records.

Mandatory masks in schools would mean fewer children and adults are becoming ill.

Structured remote continuation of education is not available universally for students during quarantine periods this year which will cause further stress on students and parents and further enhance education disparities.

Students need to be in school for their academic, social, and emotional well-being and our schools need the support to be able to remain open.

The letter was signed with the names 457 of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers from across the state.