WSU announces spring honor roll

WICHITA - Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3,500 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for spring 2021.

To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Area students include:

Cimarron: Colton H Bartlett and Ashtyn N Oyler.

Garden City: Baylee J. Almos, Amy Castro, Sarah K. Fonseca, Flor C. Contreras Fuentes, Rileigh M. Greathouse, Taryn L. Greenlee, Elizabeth L. Guymon, Dawnye Haynes, Karmen M. Herrera, Kylee M. Hipp, Clara R. Jackson, Jazmin Jimenez-Gonzalez, Emma C. Kells, Goretti Mendez-Vallejo.

Keira T. Ngo, Courtney V. Nunez, Karina I. Ortega, Khamde L. Pak, Alexis R. Powell, Rosaalba Ramos, Vanessa E. Reyes, Valeria Rodriguez-Zarate, Sotero A. Salazar, Leslie Sanchez, Taylor N. Terpstra, Rafael Uribe and Dylan Victor.

Holcomb: Gracelyn A Rupp.

Hugoton: Valentino Degollado, Sarah J. Gill, Jacquelynn J. Grewell, Vanessa R. Heger, Drake D. Knier and Austin J. Stevenson.

Lakin: Dana E. Gosch, Rilee J. Harris, Shanda D. Jones and Tara K. White.

Leoti: Parker L. Binns, Ronald E. Michel-Lemus, David Valencia and Jocelyn G. Warden.

Meade: Brooke M. Keith and Cali L. Keith.

Satanta: Houston C. Friend and Sandra Rubio.

Sublette: Vincent T. Ricketts.

Syracuse: Faith E. Barnes and Alia R. McNown.

Tribune: Anne M. Morgan and Cheyenne A. Mouser.

Ulysses: Scott A. Anderson, Irvin Caro, Sarah N. Frazee, Damaris Sanchez Garcia, Kylie J. Mitchell and Sofia T Salinas.