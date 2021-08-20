SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in cases

The Telegram staff

Finney County has added 42 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,412 as of Friday, with an increase to 218 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are seven individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 12,786 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 111 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate has increased to 29 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 18,724 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 34 new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 6,193 as of Friday. Seward County added 10 positive cases to its total of 4,053. Kearny County increased by 13 cases as of Friday for an overall total of 610 while Grant County added seven cases for a total of 1,028. Stanton County added six cases for a total of 221 and Stevens County added five cases for a total of 608.

Haskell County added four cases for a total of 456. Hamilton and Scott Counties each added two two cases for totals of 217 and 636, respectively. Gray, Meade and Wichita Counties each added one case for totals of 661, 533 and 236, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 6,412

Ford - 6,193

Grant - 1,028

Gray - 661

Greeley - 117

Hamilton - 217

Haskell - 456

Kearny - 610

Lane - 137

Meade - 533

Morton - 280

Scott - 636

Seward - 4,053

Stanton - 221

Stevens - 608

Wichita Co. - 236

The state of Kansas has over 356,000 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.