Community members discuss mask mandates in schools with board

Eighteen people spoke Thursday evening at Horace Good Middle School to voice their opinions on face mask mandate within USD 457 due to the COVID-19 pandemic during a Board of Education meeting.

No decision or discussion by the board was made at the meeting in Clifford Hope auditorium.

People both for and against requiring face masks within USD 457 buildings spoke at the meeting.

Leigh Strecker, a parent of four, spoke against mandating masks and to keep the choice with parents about whether their child should wear a one or not.

"I am in favor of those choices being with parents, I feel that is super important and our right to be able to make the health choices and medical decisions for our kids," she said. "It's not a concept, it's not a crazy new way of thinking, it's actually our right as a parent, it's called medical autonomy. I'm sure you've all heard of medical autonomy, if you haven't it's the right to make a decision about medical care without a professional influencing that decision."

Strecker said where there's risk there must be choice and she knows it's hard for the Board to make a decision that will make everybody happy, there are valid points both for and against, but feels like the decision should be left up to parents.

"I'm not necessarily saying no masks, I'm just saying we are parents have the right to make those health and medical choices for our kids," she said. "I cannot imagine any one of us ever wanting to have those medical rights taken away from our kids and that's how it feels ... Basically I'm asking for the rights to own what happens to my body and that's bizarre to me and that's what I'm asking for, the rights to own my body and to make those decisions for myself and my kids."

Shelby Hanneman, a parent of two, also spoke against mandating masks, as he doesn't believe a governing body should be able to force his children to do something they don't want and he doesn't want.

"There is no data across the board that shows that mandating changes anything, whether it's mandating that you wear a mask, whether it's mandating you stay at home, it has little effect on the overall rise or falling of numbers," he said.

Byron Clark, a sixth grade teacher in USD 457 spoke against mandating masks, for the board to uphold the guidelines passed in July, where masks are optional and the choice of the individual.

"We are no longer in March 2020 where we had no idea what we're doing, today everyone has access to receive a vaccine if they desire and choose to get one," he said. "Various studies, and I can send them to you ... show that children, youth, young adults are really not effected by COVID-19 or it's variants in severe ways unless there are pre-existing, underlying conditions."

Clark does not see a reason to mandate masks again, but he will support those that choose to wear one and those that do not, and believes masks are detrimental to students with hearing impairments and other disabilities.

"With the masks on kids and staff we are forcing the isolation of students who rely on open faces to communicate and be engaged with their teachers and peers," he said. "Yes, teachers have face shields, they're only for the teacher so that our hearing-impaired students may see our faces, however the rest of the students their friends are masked. This is unethical, it is discriminatory and it is unfair."

Lynnlea Anderson read a letter for Hallie Kristalyn, a computer keyboarding teacher at Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center. Kristalyn is in favor of mandating masks within district buildings.

In the letter, Kristalyn stated that students belong in school, it's the most effective way for them to learn, but to keep school open a mask mandate is necessary.

"When the health of teachers, staff and students are concerned, I believe there is a duty to be proactive," she said. "Being reactive is readily waiting for members of our community to get sick before doing anything. The logical and moral course of action is to do what we know will help mitigate the spread. We want people to be healthy, we want to keep our healthcare systems from being overburdened, we want student to stay in school. Please, I am asking each of you, do what is in your power to help prevent illness and school closures."

Scott Booker, a Garden City doctor, spoke for mandating masks.

COVID-19 is a killer and if people don't think it is they are wrong, Booker said. 650,000 people have died in the United States, 53 of those in Garden City.

"It kills people and there isn't really a whole lot out there at this particular point to stop it and unfortunately, it's mutating, it's advancing, and it's gaining, it's becoming more of a killer," he said. "Since December, people to be able to get immunizations and I think in Garden City the number is 42%, that is good, it's good that people have done it, but that means 56-57% haven't done it for whatever reason, therefore it continues and it continues and it continues."

Booker said he understands what parents and teacher are saying about the children and their issues in school with masks, children do catch COVID-19.

"I've read some things that say that they are becoming infected ... this is a new virus, a mutating virus, we don't really know what's going to happen," he said. "So, what can we do now? We can all wear masks to protect others. I think this is a very difficult thing today, I think masks suck, I hate my mask, I wear it every day ... but to me, wearing a mask is not that big of a deal from the standpoint of if I can save another life."

Holly Chandler, a parent with four children in the district, spoke for mandating masks.

Chandler teaches at Garden City Community College, where a mandate is already in place. She said she understands the position the Board is in and is glad they held the meeting to allow people to voice their opinions, however, opinions are not what are needed right now, it's listening to doctors and other medial professionals, like Booker, who has been in the community for years and probably delivered some of them and their children.

"Why would he be steering us in the wrong direction? Why do people that we've known all of our lives be telling us misinformation and not wanting to protect us as best as we can," she said.

Chandler also touched on a letter sent to the school district by Lindsay Byrnes, the Finney County Health Department Medical director and who is board certified in internal medicine/pediatrics and hospital medicine.

Chandler said the letter provides information from several medical agencies and studies with factual information about why it's imperative to have mask mandates if they want schools to remain open, which is essentially what everyone wants, and a petition by healthcare workers calling for mandate in school until the transmission level goes down and they can remove the mandates again.

"These workers were calling for mask mandates in school that was signed by an overwhelming amount of doctors and medical providers in our community," she said. "Finney County is currently at a high rate of transmission only 42% of our residents having had the first vaccine and only 29% having had only one."

The Garden City Public Schools website currently has 49 classrooms in yellow, Chandler said, meaning at least one student within that classroom has contact with someone with COVID.

That happened in nine days, Chandler said, what happens when teachers become sick as there are already long-term substitutes teachers teaching a number of classes, how can they stay open?

It's important they the district get on top of the situation now rather that later, Chandler said.

"If you get on top of it now and we're proactive rather than reactive maybe we can have an entire year at school by just having two weeks of masks and then go back and hopefully everything has simmered down and it's not in clusters as we have right now in our community," she said. "We are asking that we follow sound medical advice and refuse to .. make this a political issue."

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the board is at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Educational Support Center.