SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in cases

The Telegram staff

Finney County has added 22 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,370 as of Wednesday, with an increase to 188 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are nine individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 12,708 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 55 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate has increased to 29 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 18,561 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 50 new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 6,159 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 15 positive cases to its total of 4,043. Grant and Scott Counties each increased by nine cases as of Wednesday for overall totals of 1,021 and 634, respectively. Stanton County added six cases for a total of 215 while Haskell County added five cases for a total of 452.

Stevens and Wichita Counties also added five cases each for totals of 603 and 235, respectively. Kearny County added four cases for a total of 597 while Gray County added three cases for a total of 660, respectively. Morton County added two cases for a total of 281. Greeley, Lane and Meade Counties each added one case for totals of 117, 137 and 532, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 6,370

Ford - 6,159

Grant - 1,021

Gray - 660

Greeley - 117

Hamilton - 215

Haskell - 452

Kearny - 597

Lane - 137

Meade - 532

Morton - 281

Scott - 634

Seward - 4,043

Stanton - 215

Stevens - 603

Wichita Co. - 235

The state of Kansas has over 353,300 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.