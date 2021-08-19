Garden City Commission approves downtown community art project, distribution plan for $4 million fund

Downtown Garden City is getting a new art piece.

The Garden City Commission approved public arch project The Arch/El Arco by Armando Minjarez Monarrez for installation at the corner of Eighth Street. and Stevens Avenue at their regular meeting Tuesday.

The installation is part of the city's Eighth Street improvement project and a collaboration between local artists, Garden City Arts and Garden City Downtown Vision.

Melissa Gallegos, executive director of Downtown Vision said they were charged sometime last year with helping create this project with Garden City Arts, opening up the process for artists to submit proposals for art installations.

Katie Guthrie, executive director of Garden City Arts, said three artists submitted proposals on two projects, Tobias Flores and Zane Mahanna worked together to submit one piece and Armando Minjarez Monarrez submitted his own.

More:Garden City Commission approves 15 cent sales tax question to go on Nov. 2 ballot

Next, the two proposals were voted on in a public survey to determine a winner.

85% of the total votes that came from Finney County selected Minjarez Monarrez's piece, Gallegos reported.

Minjarez Monarrez is a southwest Kansas native, Guthrie said. He is a Mexican interdisciplinary artist who graduated high school from Ulysses, then attended Garden City Community College.

"He has strong ties with this community and has put together a really wonderful presentation that we believe represents and is inclusive of all the different cultural diversity that can be found here in Garden City," she said.

The Arch/El Arco is an interactive sculpture in the shape that will have a reflective shield on the inside representing self-reflection and handmade ceramic tiles with photo transfer images that will be sourced from people in the the community, Guthrie explained.

"Armando is very good at reaching out to the community and he will source those images from interacting with the community, asking for people to submit photos," she said. "We plan on creating a data bank, either with the public library or with the Finney County Historical Preservation so those images can be viewed online as well as online as well as on the sculpture."

Guthrie said the tiles should stand the test of time and the Kansas weather with the tiles' firing process and high fire temperature.

The sculpture will be funded by two grants and a city portion of about $5,000, which will if for the installation of the piece.

Guthrie said she is excited for the project.

"I'm excited to present this project to Garden City and I think it's going to be a perfect representation of Eighth Street and the community as a whole," she said.

In other business, the Commission approved a disbursement strategy for the first year of the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds.

More:Grants available to GCCC students

Matt Allen, city manager of Garden City, said the city will received a total distribution of $4,006,000, divided evenly between fiscal years, which started this past July, the city already receiving half the funds. The next half will be received after July 1 of 2022.

"All distributions within the ARPA would be governing body's discretion, but we would appreciate you approving a year-one plan so that we could begin bringing projects before you that we believe fit the category and then once we do that start working on the year-two plan," he said.

The distribution plan for year one includes:

$1,030,000 in the focus area of replacing lost public service revenue.

$250,000 in the focus area of small business and workforce development partnerships.

$600,000 in the focus area of childcare and early learning.

$54,000 in the focus area of workforce mental health program. This would be for the city of Garden City pilot program through Grow Well for mental health services.

$69,000 in the focus area of promoting healthy childhood environments, which could include developing physical infrastructure to link safe and healthy bike and pedestrian ways to critical community service destinations from underserved neighborhood or large, residential population pockets. It's still being investigated.

The preliminary distribution plan for year two includes:

$711,000 in the focus area of replacing lost public sector revenue.

$200,000 in the focus area of investing in broadband infrastructure.

$300,000 in the focus area of public health response with cemetery expansion.

$125,000 in the focus area of addressing negative economic impacts.

$175,000 in the focus area of serving hardest-hit communities and families.

$300,000 in the focus area of investing in water and sewer infrastructure.

$54,000 in the focus area of mental health, this would be a continuation of the workforce mental health program in year one.

$138,000 in the focus area of promoting healthy childhood environments.

More:Garden City Community College Board of Trustees approves stadium lighting project financing

Allen said these all focus areas fall into at least one of the seven ARPA funding categories: supporting the public health response, addressing the negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, serving the hardest-hit communities and families, replacing lost public sector revenue, providing premium pay for essential workers, investing in water and sewer infrastructure and investing in broadband infrastructure.