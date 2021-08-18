Upcoming USD 457 Board of Education meeting to hold discussion on face mask protocols

The Telegram staff

The USD 457 Board of Education will be holding a regularly scheduled board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19. The meeting will be held in Clifford Hope Auditorium in Horace Good Middle School, 1412 N. Main St.

The meeting was originally scheduled to be a retreat for the board, but was changed to hear comments from the community about face mask protocols for the district.

The board meeting will focus on getting input from community due to the information that is currently being reported about face mask protocols in schools around the state and nation. The board is seeking this input from the community to help the district proceed forward as it continues face-to-face instruction during the school year.

Community members wishing to speak must sign-up by noon on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Those speaking will be given five minutes to make their comments to the board. There will be a limit of 20 speakers but if time allows, the board will call on those from a waiting list. Ideally, the board is seeking equal input, ten speakers for enhanced protocols and ten speakers staying with the current protocols, from the community on the issue.

Those wishing to speak will need to call Stephanie DeLoach, Board Clerk in the superintendent’s office at 620-805-7012 to have their name put on a list.

For more information about the district’s COVID Operational and Safety plan, visit the Garden City Public Schools website.

The meeting will be aired live on the district’s YouTube channel.