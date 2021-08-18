Garden City Commission approves 15 cent sales tax question to go on Nov. 2 ballot
The Garden City Commission approved an ordinance to place a ballot question to levy a general-purpose sales tax on the Nov. 2 general election at the Commission's regular meeting Tuesday.
The sales tax is for .15 cents and would last for 15 years and would generate an estimated $1,060,350 per year.
Monies generated from the sales tax would be used to fund the city's share $8 million of the $30 million Garden City Regional Airport Terminal project, which is in it's final stages of design.
Other funding sources for the project include just under $18 million from CARES ACT Funding, $3 million from FAA Entitlement and $1 million KAAP Funding, which is the the Kansas Affordable Airfares Program.
Matt Allen, City Manager of Garden City, said the sales tax would be equal to or less than the sales tax currently being collected for Horse Thief Reservoir, which is scheduled to be removed on Jan. 1, 2022.
The sales tax would eliminate the annual property tax impact of the bond for the local portion of the project, Allen said. If it were paid through property tax rather than sales tax it would equate to either 2.9 mills.
More:Finney County residents vote to pass sales tax referendum in Aug. 3 election
Additionally, the sales tax will be used for general purposes of the city including, but not limited to, improvements to city parks, recreation, sidewalks and trails and ad valorem tax relief.
Troy Unruh, Garden City Commissioner, said he's encouraged that the funds could be used for other things, not just the airport project.
"We just had a really great presentation about how important trails and sidewalks and park and those things are," he said. "We've never really had any dedicated funding, or very little."
In other business:
- Kent Pottorf was appointed to serve a two-year term as Garden City's primary representative to the Kansas Municipal Gas Agency Board of Directors, with Public Utilities Director Mike Muirhead serving as the alternate.
- Carmen De La Torre was appointed to fill the vacant position on the Cultural Relations Board, with a term ending December 2022.
- The Commission accepted a KDOT CCLIP grant for 2024 that would see the widening of Kansas Ave. to five lanes from 3rd/4th St. east to Belmont Pl. The cost estimate for the project is $1,603,201, with KDOT allocating $1 million for construction and construction engineering and Garden City being required to contributed a minimum of 15%, plus anything over $1 million.