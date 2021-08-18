Garden City Commission approves 15 cent sales tax question to go on Nov. 2 ballot

The Garden City Commission approved an ordinance to place a ballot question to levy a general-purpose sales tax on the Nov. 2 general election at the Commission's regular meeting Tuesday.

The sales tax is for .15 cents and would last for 15 years and would generate an estimated $1,060,350 per year.

Monies generated from the sales tax would be used to fund the city's share $8 million of the $30 million Garden City Regional Airport Terminal project, which is in it's final stages of design.

Other funding sources for the project include just under $18 million from CARES ACT Funding, $3 million from FAA Entitlement and $1 million KAAP Funding, which is the the Kansas Affordable Airfares Program.

Matt Allen, City Manager of Garden City, said the sales tax would be equal to or less than the sales tax currently being collected for Horse Thief Reservoir, which is scheduled to be removed on Jan. 1, 2022.

The sales tax would eliminate the annual property tax impact of the bond for the local portion of the project, Allen said. If it were paid through property tax rather than sales tax it would equate to either 2.9 mills.

Additionally, the sales tax will be used for general purposes of the city including, but not limited to, improvements to city parks, recreation, sidewalks and trails and ad valorem tax relief.

Troy Unruh, Garden City Commissioner, said he's encouraged that the funds could be used for other things, not just the airport project.

"We just had a really great presentation about how important trails and sidewalks and park and those things are," he said. "We've never really had any dedicated funding, or very little."

In other business: