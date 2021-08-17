SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Finney County positivity rate jumps to 29%

The Telegram staff

Finney County has added 88 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,348 as of Monday, with an increase to 183 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 12 individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been three additional deaths for a total to 53 deaths. A total of 12,681 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 15 cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate has increased from 15.6 percent to 29 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department is only updating its numbers on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 18,561 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 33 new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 6,109 as of Monday. Seward County added 14 positive cases to its total of 4,028. Haskell County increased by seven cases as of Monday with an overall total of 447 while Stevens County added four cases for a total of 598. Grant and Gray counties each added three cases for totals of 1,012 and 657, respectively.

Meade and Stanton Counties also added three cases each for totals of 531 and 209, respectively. Greeley and Morton Counties each added two cases for totals of 116 and 279, respectively. Kearny County added one case for a total of 593. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 6,348

Ford - 6,109

Grant - 1,012

Gray - 657

Greeley - 116

Hamilton - 215

Haskell - 447

Kearny - 593

Lane - 136

Meade - 531

Morton - 279

Scott - 625

Seward - 4,028

Stanton - 209

Stevens - 598

Wichita Co. - 230

The state of Kansas has over 350,300 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.