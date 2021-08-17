Finney County could see lawsuit due to Huber Sand conditional use permit approval

Huber Sand's conditional use permit was again discussed at the Finny County Commission meeting, this time with the possibility of a lawsuit against the county.

Patrick Edwards, an attorney at Stinson, LLP, representing Jacob Price with American Warrior Inc., spoke during the public comment section of the Commission's regular meeting Monday.

Edwards said his firm was retained to look into the conditional use permit and believes that the processes and procedures that the county's Board of Zoning Appeals used to approve the permit were "invalid and they're not in compliance with Kansas statutes."

No one is being blamed, nothing was done wrong intentionally, Edwards said, but at some point in time, probably long before any of the current members of the Board of County Commissioners were on the Commission, the county's zoning ordinances no longer followed Kansas law.

Essentially, how the process should go is a conditional use permit is presented to the Planning Commission for a recommendation for either approval or denial, once that decision is made it goes to the County Commissioner for final approval, where it could be approved, denied or sent back to the Planning Commission with comments, Edwards informed.

"In this case that didn't happen," he said. "What happened here was the conditional use permit went solely to the Board of Zoning appeals and the Board of Zoning Appeals voted 2-1 to approve it."

Edwards said his firm is asking that the conditional use permit be revoked and Huber Sand is ordered to immediately stop any sand or gravel operations on the property by Friday, otherwise they will have no choice but to file suit against the county.

"We'd love to have more time to be able to work this out, but because of our statutory deadlines to file suit, we're kind of between a rock and a hard place here," he said. "No sand or gravel pun intended."

Robert Reece, Finney County Administrator, said in talking with Linda Lobmeyer, the county's counsel, prior to the meeting she found that the statute doesn't apply.

"As you know decades ago when a lot of these policies and rules and interlocal agreements between the city and county for this planning and zoning board and the Board of Zoning Appeals had taken place and her opinion that set us off from out from under the statute that you're quoting there," he said.

Lobmeyer was not at the meeting as she is out of town this week.

Dave Jones, County Commissioner, said no action could be taken at the Commission's meeting as the request was not on the agenda.

"Mr. Edwards we appreciate your input and we will try to get a quick visit in with our county counsel, but at this point, I'm not an attorney ... but it may be in your best interest to consider your filing just to protect your 30-day limit," he said. "That way, as suggested, it could be withdrawn if an agreement is made."