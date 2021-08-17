Area appointments announced for state boards, committees

The Telegram staff

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly has announced area appointments to the following state boards and commissions.

- Tina Pendergraft, Satanta, has been appointed to the Advisory Committee on Trauma. The ACT advises the Secretary of Health and Environment on the development and implementations of a statewide trauma system.

- Doug Peters, Garden City/Finney County, has been appointed as a representative of county governments to the Governor's Cybersecurity Task Force.

The purpose of the Task Force is to facilitate cross-industry and cross-government collaboration to share best practices and mitigate cybersecurity risks related to critical infrastructure and protected systems; identify opportunities to improve the overall cyber security posture across all levels of government within Kansas; identify partnerships and avenues to maximize and leverage existing cybersecurity resources within the state; develop a framework for coordinated information sharing, response, simulation, testing, and mutual assistance between the government and private sectors; develop a coordinated and collaborative State of Kansas Cyber Response Plan; and recommend appropriate and cost-effective safeguards to reduce, eliminate, or recover from identified threats to data.