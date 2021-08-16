Grants available to GCCC students

GCCC Information Services

Garden City Community College will distribute federal funding of up to $1000 per student for the Fall 2021 term at GCCC. This emergency grant funding is from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF III) to alleviate student’s financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disbursement from the U.S. Department of Education is intended to reach as many students as possible and assist with expenses related to the pandemic, such as but not limited to tuition, fees, food, housing, health care, mental health care, transportation, childcare, or other circumstances. Garden City Community College is required to prioritize grants to students demonstrating exceptional financial need.

Students must complete an online application through the GCCC website: https://www.gcccks.edu/covid-19/fall_heerf/fall_2021_heerf_3_application.aspx. The link will be sent to students’ emails, shared on GCCC social media accounts and the GCCC student app, and posted on the GCCC website home page. Only one application per student per term is permitted and must be submitted through the online form.

Applications will be reviewed beginning the week of Aug. 23. Funding will be distributed within two weeks of application review. Students may request up to $1000 to assist with the cost of attendance and/or emergency expenses as listed above.

GCCC students who receive this grant will have the option to apply the funds directly to their Fall 2021 balance or by check. A refund will be processed if the account has a credit balance.

For more information or any questions about HEERF III/emergency grant funding contact the Financial Aid office at 620-276-9519 or finaid@gcccks.edu.