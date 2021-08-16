Finney County hopes to have new Health Department director by October

The search is on for a new Finney County Health Department director.

At the end of June, Colleen Drees left the Health Department for a new position as the financial officer with USD 457.

Dana Ontiveros, a nurse who has worked with the Health Department for the past 20 years, is currently serving as the department's interim director.

Robert Reece, Finney County Administrator, said preliminary interviews have been done for the position and the interview committee will now select two to three of the candidates to invite to Garden City for a formal interview with a larger interviewing team.

"We want to get to know the individuals and if they are from outside the community we'll be able to show them around as well," he said.

Reece anticipates having a new director hired by Oct. 1.