SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees cases increase

The Telegram staff

Finney County has added 63 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,260 as of Monday, with 69 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 11 individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 12,570 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are two cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate has decreased to 15.6 percent.

The Finney County Health Department is only updating its numbers on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 18,561 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 42 new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 6,076 as of Friday. Seward County added 14 positive cases to its total of 4,014. Grant and Haskell Counties each increased by eight cases on Friday for overall totals of 1,009 and 440, respectively. Gray County added six cases for a total of 654. Meade and Stevens Counties each added four cases for totals of 528 and 594, respectively.

Stanton County added three cases for a total of 206. Greeley and Scott Counties each added two cases for totals of 114 and 625, respectively. Hamilton, Lane and Wichita Counties each added one case for totals of 216, 136 and 230, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 6,260

Ford - 6,076

Grant - 1,009

Gray - 654

Greeley - 114

Hamilton - 216

Haskell - 440

Kearny - 592

Lane - 136

Meade - 528

Morton - 277

Scott - 625

Seward - 4,014

Stanton - 206

Stevens - 594

Wichita Co. - 230

The state of Kansas has over 347,900 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.