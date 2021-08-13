GCPD to participate in statewide campaign

The Telegram staff

The Garden City Police Department will join nearly 190 local and state police agencies across Kansas from Aug. 16 through Sept. 6 in a crackdown aimed to remove drunk and other drugged drivers from the roadways.

“You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.” is underwritten by the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).

According to KDOT, alcohol and other drugs are implicated in 40% of the crash deaths on Kansas roads. Over the past five years, the average proportion of fatality crashes attributable to such chemical impairment was 23%, or almost one-fourth of all fatality crashes. Crashes involving at least one impaired driver are likely to be more severe than other crashes. Impaired drivers need to be taken off the road for their good and the good of others sharing the road with them.

The Garden City Police Department reminds drivers:

1. If you’re going to drink alcohol away from home, do it responsibly by lining up a designated driver before you leave.

2. Check your medications for driving warnings. More and more in Kansas, DUI arrests are occurring during daytime hours, primarily due to the side effects of prescription drugs.

3. Think of a family you know – maybe your own – and consider how it would be to wake up every day to the memory of your decision to drive after ingesting something which unintentionally brought injury or death to one of them.

4. A DUI arrest can cost you thousands and, in the case of alcohol, will result in the installation of an ignition interlock device in your vehicle.

5. All citizens are asked on the roadways – drivers and passengers alike – to watch for suspicious driving behaviors. Note the location, a description of the suspect vehicle, and its direction of travel, and call 911 as soon as it’s safe to do so. It could save a life.

6. The best protection against an impaired driver (even when it’s you) is the use of seat belts and appropriate child restraints – every trip, every time. Restraints save lives and reduce injury severity across a wide range of driving mistakes and mishaps.

The GCPD will be conducting a DUI check lane on Aug. 28, during the evening hours in Garden City.